Adorable! Priyank Chopra drops pictures of Malti Marie from Nick Jonas’ NY tour

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently shared adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they prepared for her husband Nick Jonas’ upcoming music tour. The photos, posted on her Instagram Stories, showed little Malti dressed in traditional clothes, ready to travel. During their journey, they also met up with Priyanka’s manager, Anjula Acharia.

In the first photo, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas sat inside an empty suitcase with a happy smile. She wore a pretty off-white kurta and pajama set along with earrings. Priyanka captioned the picture with excitement, saying, “We’re ready for THE TOUR @nickjonas.” Nick’s first tour is set to kick off in New York.

Priyanka also shared a photo taken by Anjula, featuring the trio. In this picture, Priyanka held Malti while they joined Anjula for a sunny day selfie. Priyanka was dressed in white, and Malti wore a cute printed white frock with a matching hat. All three sported dark sunglasses, giving off some serious cool vibes. Anjula playfully captioned the picture as, “Reunited with the shady ladies.” Priyanka reposted it with a note saying, “Missed you @anjula_acharia.”

Priyanka Chopra’s family moments continue to warm the hearts of her fans, and this glimpse of their travel preparations showcases the love and happiness they share. With Malti stealing the spotlight with her adorable presence, it’s clear that this family is all set for some musical and sunny adventures ahead.