Adorable! Priyanka Chopra leaves internet awed with her heartwarming Father’s Day post for Nick Jonas, check out

Priyanka Chopra flooded social media with heartfelt tributes on Father’s Day, embracing the spirit of love and gratitude. With a touching message, she celebrated not only her beloved husband Nick Jonas but also her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr., and her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra. The actress shared an absolutely adorable snapshot capturing a tender moment between Nick and their furry family member Malti, as he read a book while Malti listened attentively, nestled in his lap.

Another heartwarming picture showcased her father-in-law cradling Malti in his arms, creating a beautiful bond between generations. In a poignant tribute, Priyanka also shared a throwback photo of her parents, Dr. Ashok Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra, cherishing their memory and honoring the love they bestowed upon her.

Priyanka Chopra’s heart-warming post on Father’s Day

Sharing adorable picture of Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, she wrote, “He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.

I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa.”

