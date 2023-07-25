After Janhvi Kapoor, Now Varun Dhawan Pens A Thanks Note For 'Massive Love' For 'Bawaal'

After Janhvi Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note thanking her fans and everyone who showered love for her recent release Bawaal, now Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and penned a gratitude note for the amazing response. Bawaal was released on 21st July 2023 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Let’s check Varun’s reaction.

Varun Dhawan’s Thanking Note

Varun dropped a post and revealed that he is receiving massive praise and love from the audience as it is trending at #1 in more than 14 countries and the top 10 list in almost every country. She shared the screenshot in his post and thanked everyone for their massive love for Bawaal.

The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has also directed films like Dangal and Chichhore. And Sajid Nadiadwala produced the film. The tragic love story of Varun and Janhvi won millions of hearts and entertained the audience with amazing chemistry and performance.

He captioned the post, “Trending worldwide all over thank u for the love please to announce we are a number 1 in more then 14 countries and in the top 10 in almost every country thank u for the massive love – #bawaaal.”

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Jug Jugg Jiyoo. It also featured Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, Prajakta Koli, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. The film was a hit, yet again, the actor is treating his fan.

What’s your take on this? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.