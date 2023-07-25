ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

After Janhvi Kapoor, Now Varun Dhawan Pens A Thanks Note For 'Massive Love' For 'Bawaal'

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's recently released film Bawaal is receiving massive praise. The actor shared his gratitude for such a crazy response

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jul,2023 19:24:03
After Janhvi Kapoor, Now Varun Dhawan Pens A Thanks Note For 'Massive Love' For 'Bawaal' 837451

After Janhvi Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note thanking her fans and everyone who showered love for her recent release Bawaal, now Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and penned a gratitude note for the amazing response. Bawaal was released on 21st July 2023 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Let’s check Varun’s reaction.

Varun Dhawan’s Thanking Note

Varun dropped a post and revealed that he is receiving massive praise and love from the audience as it is trending at #1 in more than 14 countries and the top 10 list in almost every country. She shared the screenshot in his post and thanked everyone for their massive love for Bawaal.

The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has also directed films like Dangal and Chichhore. And Sajid Nadiadwala produced the film. The tragic love story of Varun and Janhvi won millions of hearts and entertained the audience with amazing chemistry and performance.

He captioned the post, “Trending worldwide all over thank u for the love please to announce we are a number 1 in more then 14 countries and in the top 10 in almost every country thank u for the massive love – #bawaaal.”

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Jug Jugg Jiyoo. It also featured Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, Prajakta Koli, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. The film was a hit, yet again, the actor is treating his fan.

What’s your take on this? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
'Itna Pyar', Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For 'Bawaal' Reviews 836960
‘Itna Pyar’, Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For ‘Bawaal’ Reviews
Here Find Out Janhvi Kapoor's Pyaar In An Adorable Video 836711
Here Find Out Janhvi Kapoor’s Pyaar In An Adorable Video
Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Glitter Glam In Silver Bodycon Gown 835106
Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Glitter Glam In Silver Bodycon Gown
Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834883
Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor’s Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Special Afternoon With Pet Dog; Check Out 834602
Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Special Afternoon With Pet Dog; Check Out
Allu Arjun’s daughter to portray younger version of Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR’s Devara 834669
Allu Arjun’s daughter to portray younger version of Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR’s Devara
Latest Stories
Monalisa Begins Her Day With A Fresh Morning In Purple Monokini 837297
Monalisa Begins Her Day With A Fresh Morning In Purple Monokini
Shooting the climax of Kohrra in the very beginning was the most challenging aspect for me: Director Randeep Jha 837441
Shooting the climax of Kohrra in the very beginning was the most challenging aspect for me: Director Randeep Jha
Exclusive: Nikhil Parmar to enter Anupamaa 837421
Exclusive: Nikhil Parmar to enter Anupamaa
TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves 'Barbie' film mid-way, raises concerns over 'Inappropriate' content 837437
TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves ‘Barbie’ film mid-way, raises concerns over ‘Inappropriate’ content
Surbhi Jyoti rocks casual chic look in white top and green joggers, see video 837428
Surbhi Jyoti rocks casual chic look in white top and green joggers, see video
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv faces humiliation 837425
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv faces humiliation
Read Latest News