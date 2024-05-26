Airport Fashion Battle: Disha Patani Or Ameesha Patel: Who Slays In All-White Casual Outfit?

Bollywood stars are frequently photographed in airports, restaurants, and gyms. The paparazzi never miss an opportunity to photograph them. As a result, celebrities dress to the nines wherever they go. Divas can effortlessly carry off styles ranging from Western to traditional. Check out Disha Patani and Ameesha Patel’s airport fashion trends in all-white casual outfits. Take a look below-

Disha Patani and Ameesha Patel’s White Casual Outfits-

Disha Patani

In an all-white casual outfit, Disha Patani rocks a white strappy, deep square neckline top plain top paired with waistline flared pants. She finished with side-parted wavy open tresses, minimal makeup with pink lips, white sneakers, minimal accessories with a gold neck chain, a crisscross sling bag, and black-shaded sunglasses. Her style tends to be effortless yet trendy, perfect for a comfortable yet chic travel look.

Ameeha Patel

On the other hand, Ameesha Patel opted for a more classic approach, wearing a broad, strappy, deep V-neckline plain bralette paired with a waist-lined track pant. She fashioned her hair in side-parted wavy open tresses and accessorized with a statement gold necklace, ear hoops, bracelets, and a luxury tote handbag. She finished her outfit with white sneakers. Her ensemble showcases timeless elegance and refinement, making a strong fashion statement while traveling.

Ultimately, both Disha Patani and Ameesha Patel can slay in an all-white casual outfit in different ways. It all comes down to personal preference and the vibe they each bring to their airport fashion game.