Airport Fashion Essentials: Tamannaah Bhatia’s must-have picks

Tamannaah Bhatia is not just winning hearts on the big screen but is also slaying the airport fashion game! The internet is buzzing with pictures and videos of the actress that have gone viral. Rumour has it that she’s jet-setting off to ring in the New Year with her alleged beau, Vijay Varma.

In the snapshots making the rounds, Tamannaah is the epitome of style in a chic black sweatshirt paired with trendy black joggers. But here’s the best part – she effortlessly pulls off the no-makeup look, letting her wavy long hairdo steal the show. Talk about acing the airport style with sheer panache!

Check out her look below:

So, take notes, fashion enthusiasts! Tamannaah Bhatia’s go-to airport essentials seem to include the perfect blend of comfort and style. Who says you can’t turn the airport into your own fashion runway? If Tamannaah’s black ensemble is anything to go by, it’s time to upgrade those travel looks and add a dash of glam to your journey!

Tamannaah Bhatia poses with paparazzies at the airport

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable photo as she posed with the paparazzies outside airport. Sharing the adorable all smiles moment she wrote, “paps gotta pap too” the picture is truly leaving awed. Check out below:

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest news

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who are rumoured to be a couple, were seen at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Even though they didn’t arrive together, they were spotted posing and having a good time in videos captured by paparazzi in Mumbai. Both of them were leaving Mumbai to celebrate New Year’s Eve. In the viral video, Tamannaah was wearing a black sweatshirt with matching pants, while Vijay Varma had on grey jogger pants, a white tee, and a black jacket.

Tamannaah and Vijay’s relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. The couple was also seen romancing in ‘Lust Stories 2’.