Airport Fashion Look: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut's style guide

Bollywood stars never fail to keep their best foot forward wherever they go. Check out Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut's airport fashion look in the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Oct,2023 19:00:02
Bollywood stars often get snapped at the airport or outside restaurants or gyms. The active paparazzi never miss a chance to capture them. And so celebrities style with their best wherever they go. From trendy choices to traditional, divas know how to pull off styles effortlessly. Here, look at Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, to Kangana Ranaut‘s airport fashion looks.

Kriti Sanon’s Airport Fashion

Kriti looked served bossy vibes in the black and blue combo. The denim blue jumpsuit paired with a chic black jacket styles her airport swag, and we cannot get over her classiness.

Kareena Kapoor’s Airport Fashion

Bebo of Bollywood, Kareena elevates the simplicity of casuals in a white and blue striped shirt tucked in with blue baggy denim jeans. The black glasses and wristwatch complete her airport vibe.

Kiara Advani’s Airport Fashion

The heartthrob Kiara looks beautiful in the white t-shirt with a soft pink blazer as she turns to Mumbai after performing with Shahid Kapoor in Doha. Her simplicity and beautiful smile caught our attention.

Kangana Ranaut’s Airport Fashion

The queen actress Kangana shows her six-yard saree elegance in the yellow cotton saree with a plain blouse. The bun hairstyle with black glasses elevates her appearance.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

