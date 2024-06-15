Airport Fashion: Rashmika Mandanna And Sonam Bajwa Are Slaying In Comfy Casuals

When it comes to fashion, film actresses never miss a chance to capture attention, whether stepping out for a red carpet moment or showing off their airport swag. Today, the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna and Sonam Bajwa were snapped at the airport, slaying their look in casual outfits. Rashmika is currently preparing for her upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, releasing on 15 August 2024. On the other hand, Sonam’s new Punjabi film Kudi Haryane Val Di, released today, 14 June 2024.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Airport Swag

Heartthrob Rashmika returns to Mumbai to delight her fans this morning. For her airport fashion, the Pushpa 2 actress wore a cool sky blue cropped shirt paired with nude pink high-waisted denim. The actress rocks her casual style with open hair, black sunglasses, minimal makeup, and white sneakers. While coming out of the airport, Rashmika also indulged in fun conversations with the paparazzi.

View Instagram Post 1: Airport Fashion: Rashmika Mandanna And Sonam Bajwa Are Slaying In Comfy Casuals

Sonam Bajwa’s Airport Swag

Kudi Haryane Val Di actress Sonam also appeared at Mumbai airport this morning, keeping her airport fashion simple yet attractive. The actress wore a plain royal blue full-sleeved top paired with low-waisted, white-washed denim jeans. Leaving her hair open, she complemented her simplicity with black sunglasses and no makeup. With a black shoulder bag, she rocked her casual charm at the airport. With her casual look, the diva combines contemporary fashion and simplicity.

View Instagram Post 2: Airport Fashion: Rashmika Mandanna And Sonam Bajwa Are Slaying In Comfy Casuals