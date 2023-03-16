Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved and admired couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for quite a long time and well, today, they are hailed and rated by many as one of the most loved couples around. The duo dated for many years before eventually tying the knot and getting married and well, it has so far been an amazing journey and experience for the audience to see and admire them. While Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently in the news and limelight for their personal life as they are blessed with twins post their marriage, Shah Rukh Khan fans are particularly super excited about Nayanthara because she’s all set to be King Khan’s leading lady in his next movie Jawan. The movie is being directed by Atlee and this marks the first union of Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan.

Henceforth, it is no hidden secret that all fans of Shah Rukh Khan have now got their eyes on Nayanthara and every movement of hers. Well, that’s why, when she was recently spotted with Vignesh Shivan at the airport with her twins, reports in Times Now reveal that one netizen wrote over there, “Heroine of our Jawan”. Another user reportedly commented “Partner SRK on jawan.” Well, wonderful and amazing, ain’t it? See the full video below folks –

