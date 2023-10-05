Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, And Anushka Sharma Show Sass In Sensuous Blouse Back Design

Highlights

Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, and Anushka Sharma are some of the most awaited divas in the town on the red carpet of events, functions, and celebrations. And this is because of their top-notch fashion file, which keeps them in top buzz. Check how these divas show their sass in a sensuous blouse-back design.

Aishwarya Rai In Glitter Gold Saree

The ever-charming Aishwarya is an inspiration. For an event in the town, she makes a statement appearance in the six-yard saree elegance. She pairs the glittery gold saree with the jaw-dropping black sleeveless blouse. And the straight U-cut back blouse design raises the hotness bar. It’s a perfect head-turning look.

Alia Bhatt In Hot Red Saree

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress shows her allure in the hotness of red saree just like Alia Bhatt in the thread work see-through saree paired with a sleeveless hands. The deep, round-back blouse design makes fans flutter over her. Her complementing makeup adds to her charm.

Anushka Sharma In Peach Saree

The stunning Anushka elevates the simplicity of a traditional peach saree with gold prints. She pairs the saree with the gold sparkling short-sleeved blouse. At the same time, the square back blouse design gives a sense of sensuality. With this glam, Anushka balances elegance and hotness.

