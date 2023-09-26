Movies | Celebrities

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, And Deepika Padukone: Be The Darling Wherever You Go In Mini Dresses

The stunning Bollywood queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, and Deepika Padukone give cues to the darling wherever you go. Check out photos .

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Sep,2023 03:00:04
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, And Deepika Padukone: Be The Darling Wherever You Go In Mini Dresses 855425

The prettiness of mini dresses is never gonna fade. And no matter where you go, the one-piece outfit always stands out well, making you different and attractive from others. Our Bollywood queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, and Deepika Padukone give cues to be darling in a black mini dress. Check out

Aishwarya Rai In Black Collar Mini Dress

PS 2 actress Aishwarya teaches to be the slayer on the red carpet with her darling collar neck mini dress. She styles her look with a puffy ponytail, basic eyes, and pink lips. The thigh-high boot heels uplift her overall appearance. The statement watch adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, And Deepika Padukone: Be The Darling Wherever You Go In Mini Dresses 855421

Parineeti Chopra In Glittery Black Mini Dress

Recently wedded, Parineeti Chopra shows her sass in the glittery darling mini dress. The full-covered neckline with full sleeves gives a charismatic appearance. The netted details make it stylish. The sleek hairstyle, smokey eyes, and overall makeover complete her look. The toe-point heels elevate her style.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, And Deepika Padukone: Be The Darling Wherever You Go In Mini Dresses 855420

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, And Deepika Padukone: Be The Darling Wherever You Go In Mini Dresses 855423

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, And Deepika Padukone: Be The Darling Wherever You Go In Mini Dresses 855424

Deepika Padukone In Black Leather Mini Dress

The Jawan queen, Deepika, is a style icon. She flaunts her toned legs and beautiful shoulders in the one-shoulder ruched leather mini dress. With the prettiness of the mini dress, the actress looked beautiful. Her short hairstyle, long chain earrings, and the tie knot toe-point heels give her a chic look. She looks irresistibly attractive.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, And Deepika Padukone: Be The Darling Wherever You Go In Mini Dresses 855422

Whose darling mini dress did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

