Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor: Divine beauties in designer sarees [Photos]

In the glittering world of Bollywood and high fashion, there exists a fusion of art, culture, and sartorial elegance. When the stars of the silver screen step onto the red carpet, they do more than just make an entrance; they become icons of style and grace. In this spotlight, we delve into the enchanting moments when three of India’s most celebrated actresses, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, graced the world with their favourite designer sarees. Each of their appearances is a showcase to their unique charm and the incredible talent of Indian designers who have left an indelible mark on global fashion. Join us as we unravel the magic and glamour of these iconic red carpet moments.

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s Stunning Saree

At Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone wore a breathtaking mustard and black sequin saree designed by Sabyasachi. It was inspired by the stripes of a Bengal tiger, paying tribute to Sabyasachi’s homeland.

Supporting Indian Designers

Deepika made a point of supporting Indian designers, and her modern strapless blouse added a contemporary touch to the saree. Her ’60s-inspired hairstyle and makeup gave a nod to pop culture icon Julia Fox, creating a memorable look. Every detail, from her accessories to jewellery, carried Sabyasachi’s signature style.

Kareena Kapoor’s Radiant Look at Kiara and Sidharth’s Reception

Kareena Kapoor, known for her effortless glamour, stole the show at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception in 2023.

The Art of Radiance

Kareena looked stunning in a pink saree designed by Manish Malhotra, covered in hand-embroidered pearls and sequins. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse adorned with delicate details, exuding opulence.

Elegant Harmony

Kareena’s makeup matched her pink outfit, and she highlighted her eyes with metallic eyeliner. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun, showcasing her elegance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Regal Red Carpet Appearance

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wowed everyone on the red carpet, wearing a carefully chosen Sabyasachi saree.

Elegant Symphony

Her saree had high necklines and vintage embroidery that perfectly matched its traditional charm. She completed her look with a neat bun, highlighting her timeless beauty.

Minimal Beauty

Aishwarya’s minimal makeup perfectly complemented the saree’s grace, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. She continues to be a timeless style icon on the red carpet.

In the world of fashion and Bollywood, these three leading ladies have made a lasting impact with their impeccable style and fashion choices. Their red carpet moments continue to inspire and captivate fashion enthusiasts worldwide.