Alia Bhatt blends tradition in black bandhani saree, see pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently made a swift visit to Delhi, extending her support to the #MissionStartAbOnPrime campaign. Sharing the exciting news on her social media, Alia posted pictures from her trip and expressed her heartfelt support for the initiative. In collaboration with Prime Video India, the campaign aims to uncover and promote grassroots entrepreneurs nationwide. Alia also expressed her gratitude towards Ajay Kumar Sood ji, the Principal Scientific Advisor of the Government of India, for his invaluable support in driving this meaningful initiative. Alia’s involvement in this venture highlights her dedication to empowering and uplifting the entrepreneurial spirit in India. Her endorsement is expected to generate significant attention and encourage more individuals to participate in this mission of discovering and nurturing local talents.

Decoding Alia Bhatt’s black saree look

Alia Bhatt donned an exquisite saree by Raw Mango, which beautifully blended traditional elements with a modern touch. The black bandhani drape featured white polka dot embellishments, infusing a sense of glamour into the otherwise elegant ensemble. Complementing the saree, Alia wore a sleeveless black blouse with a plunging neckline and a cropped silhouette, adding a contemporary twist to the traditional attire.

Alia’s choice of accessories added to the overall allure of her look. She adorned herself with dangling silver earrings and statement rings, bringing a touch of sparkle to her ensemble without overpowering it.

Embracing a minimalist approach, Alia opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, imparting a subtle yet dramatic effect to her gaze. Her lips were adorned with a glossy nude shade, which naturally radiated her face. Completing the look, Alia elegantly tied her hair into a neat bun, exuding a classic and timeless charm.