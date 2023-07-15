ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Alia Bhatt blends tradition in black bandhani saree, see pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently made a swift visit to Delhi, extending her support to the #MissionStartAbOnPrime campaign. Sharing the exciting news on her social media, Alia posted pictures from her trip and expressed her heartfelt support for the initiative

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 03:30:54
Alia Bhatt blends tradition in black bandhani saree, see pics 833938

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently made a swift visit to Delhi, extending her support to the #MissionStartAbOnPrime campaign. Sharing the exciting news on her social media, Alia posted pictures from her trip and expressed her heartfelt support for the initiative. In collaboration with Prime Video India, the campaign aims to uncover and promote grassroots entrepreneurs nationwide. Alia also expressed her gratitude towards Ajay Kumar Sood ji, the Principal Scientific Advisor of the Government of India, for his invaluable support in driving this meaningful initiative. Alia’s involvement in this venture highlights her dedication to empowering and uplifting the entrepreneurial spirit in India. Her endorsement is expected to generate significant attention and encourage more individuals to participate in this mission of discovering and nurturing local talents.

Decoding Alia Bhatt’s black saree look

Alia Bhatt donned an exquisite saree by Raw Mango, which beautifully blended traditional elements with a modern touch. The black bandhani drape featured white polka dot embellishments, infusing a sense of glamour into the otherwise elegant ensemble. Complementing the saree, Alia wore a sleeveless black blouse with a plunging neckline and a cropped silhouette, adding a contemporary twist to the traditional attire.

Alia Bhatt blends tradition in black bandhani saree, see pics 833933

Alia Bhatt blends tradition in black bandhani saree, see pics 833934

Alia Bhatt blends tradition in black bandhani saree, see pics 833935

Alia Bhatt blends tradition in black bandhani saree, see pics 833936

Alia’s choice of accessories added to the overall allure of her look. She adorned herself with dangling silver earrings and statement rings, bringing a touch of sparkle to her ensemble without overpowering it.

Embracing a minimalist approach, Alia opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, imparting a subtle yet dramatic effect to her gaze. Her lips were adorned with a glossy nude shade, which naturally radiated her face. Completing the look, Alia elegantly tied her hair into a neat bun, exuding a classic and timeless charm.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
RRPK Banter: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh recreate a goofy version of ‘What Jhumka’, Karan Johar reacts 833926
RRPK Banter: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh recreate a goofy version of ‘What Jhumka’, Karan Johar reacts
Breaking: Alia Bhatt to join Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe as first female lead, read 833704
Breaking: Alia Bhatt to join Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe as first female lead, read
What Jhumka: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt shine in this much-needed Bollywood preppy track 832845
What Jhumka: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt shine in this much-needed Bollywood preppy track
Tum Kya Mile: Alia Bhatt’s first-ever BTS vlog from the sets of RRPK leaves internet awed 832872
Tum Kya Mile: Alia Bhatt’s first-ever BTS vlog from the sets of RRPK leaves internet awed
Brand Power: Popular Indian Personalities Who Have Gone Global 832871
Brand Power: Popular Indian Personalities Who Have Gone Global
Exclusive: Child actor Kevin Charadva to feature in Ranveer Singh starrer film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 832803
Exclusive: Child actor Kevin Charadva to feature in Ranveer Singh starrer film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Latest Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia visits her alma-mater ‘ R D National College’ in style, check out 833999
Tamannaah Bhatia visits her alma-mater ‘ R D National College’ in style, check out
Kiara Advani sirens glam in black bodycon, see pics 833930
Kiara Advani sirens glam in black bodycon, see pics
Europe Diaries: Kareena Kapoor gets mystic under the surreal pink sky, see pics 833780
Europe Diaries: Kareena Kapoor gets mystic under the surreal pink sky, see pics
Nora Fatehi twirls a glam spin in black latex pantsuit, see pics 834051
Nora Fatehi twirls a glam spin in black latex pantsuit, see pics
Auto Draft 834026
A plump red bold lip can win anyday, Ritabhari Chakraborty aces
Hombale Films 'Kantara' starring Rishab Shetty nominated for Best Film and Best Actor (Male) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 834045
Hombale Films ‘Kantara’ starring Rishab Shetty nominated for Best Film and Best Actor (Male) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
Read Latest News