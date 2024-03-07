Alia Bhatt Elevates Power Dressing With Edgy Twist In Black Blazer And Pants

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is highly recognized for her stylish looks. Their fashion sense is more lively and modern. She loves to mix and match different pieces to create fascinating and distinctive ensembles, and she’s not hesitant to try new trends. Known for their exquisite looks both on and off-screen, the actress possesses distinct senses of style. Style icon Alia Bhatt never fails to amaze her followers with her unique and imaginative wardrobe choices. The diva has a well-known stylish selection in terms of fashion. On social media, where they are also quite active, they share their followers’ stylish finds and beauty advice. Today, she appeared in a black blazer and pants and shared a stunning picture on Instagram. Have a look below.

Alia Bhatt’s Blazer And Pants Appearance-

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress shows her power by dressing in an all-black blazer and pants. The actress opted for a plain black lapel collar, full sleeves, and buttons featuring a blazer paired with high-rise flared ankle-length pants. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva did her heavy base makeup with brown shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted blushy cheeks, and matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a long gold necklace, and earrings. In the pictures, she shows her bossy looks with her strong physique appearance.

