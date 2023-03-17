Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry in today’s time. The diva made her debut in the year 2012 with Student Of The Year and well, ever since then, she’s truly had a wonderful and fascinating journey in the entertainment space in the true sense of the term. In all these years, Alia Bhatt has matured wonderfully as an artiste and well, that’s why, come what may, she’s often been chosen as the first choice for a lot of projects. Be it out and out commercial projects or movies that have given her critical relevance, Alia Bhatt has achieved it all. From a young girl to now being a mother of an adorable baby girl, Alia Bhatt has indeed come a long way forward in life.

She and Ranbir Kapoor are blessed with an adorable baby girl whom they have named Raha. Well, it’s not everyday that Alia Bhatt actually opens up about her daughter. During a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Alia Bhatt was quoted as saying,

“It is a very regular feeling, guilt. Very, very normal; most moms will feel it. It is important to tell yourself that you are doing your best… It is very important to understand that taking care of your mental health, whatever makes you happy, will also keep your baby happy… what really helped me was my support system. My husband, my sister, my mom, my family were there to constantly check on me, constantly making it seem like I was doing the best job possible. It is a journey that had just begun, there is so much to explore now. Possibly the best journey I have been on in my life. There are days when I find it really tough. But I find it very hard to admit to myself that it is no easy… my mind is full of clutter because I have so much to think of. So, one of things is to depend on people, but again I can’t just let things go, I have to be on top of everything. Being a mom, it is a new experience, and anything new and any change is always challenging. It is also the most fulfilling feeling. Sometimes, when I have low energy, or I am not feeling great, just one look at my baby and I have 1000-watt of energy. At the end of the day, it is something that I chose. I chose to be a producer, an entrepreneur, an actor and a mother, so I chose to be all these different parts. So I can’t sit and complain and be like ‘life is very hard.”

On the other hand, on the occasion of her birthday, her dear costar from ‘Heart Of Stone’ aka Gal Gadot shared a special birthday wish for her and wrote,

Wishing her in the comments section, Gal wrote, “Happy birthday ma”.

Well, what’s your take on this folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com