Alia Bhatt Goes Pop In Pink For Promotion In Vadodara; See Viral Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh begin promoting their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani from Vadodara. Check out her pop look in pink in the latest pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Jul,2023 08:10:23
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have been buzzing on the internet ever since the release of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Earlier, their first song Tum Kya Mile reminded the audience of the old times with Alia Bhatt featuring in a chiffon saree in the snow. Now today, the duo started their promotion from Vadodara. Here check out their captivating looks.

Alia Bhatt’s Look For Promotion

The diva took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of the promotion on her profile. In the video, Alia and Ranveer entertained the audience gathered by interacting with them and their performance. For the promotion, the diva turned pop in pink.

Alia Bhatt wore an eye-catching pop pink with neon green borders. She paired it with a matching backless blouse. Her open hairstyle, oxidized jhumkas, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and beautiful black bindi rounded her appearance. The actress slayed with her vibrant look.

Throughout her pictures, she flaunted her aadaye in striking poses. At the same time, Ranveer Singh wore a black t-shirt and paint paired with black glasses. The promotion video is now circulating on the internet with millions of views.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is a film by Karan Johar, and it will release in theatres on 28th July 2023.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

