Alia Bhatt had Priyanka Chopra to her rescue at Met Gala, here’s why

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year, and in a video, she recalled a hilarious conversation she had with Priyanka Chopra, know below

In a recent revelation, popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared an amusing anecdote about her conversation with fellow actress Priyanka Chopra prior to the prestigious Met Gala 2023. As Alia was making her debut at the illustrious event, she sought the guidance of Priyanka, who has previously captivated audiences with her remarkable appearances at the gala. In a behind-the-scenes video captured in New York, Alia humorously disclosed that she even required Priyanka’s assistance in finding the way to the restroom.

Alia Bhatt recalls conversation with Priyanka Chopra

Alia Bhatt said, “The thing is again, I am so socially awkward and shy. It’s very strange how I am an actor and I’m like literally in the movie business that requires you to be, you know, center stage, spotlight, being like whatever. Priyanka and I were talking about it yesterday. She’s like ‘You get in, and you find us’. And, I am like ‘Okay, definitely because you’re gonna have to take me to the bathroom. I’m not gonna be able to go myself.’” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

Alia’s grand look for Met Gala

Talking about her look for the event earlier, she said, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.” She added, “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

Work Front

Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt shall be co-starring each other for the first in the movie Jee Le Zara. The movie shall also star Katrina Kaif in the lead. It is currently one of the most anticipated movies of the trio.