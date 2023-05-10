ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics

Alia Bhatt's has a stunning style and she has won hearts with her fashion

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 May,2023 03:00:50
Alia Bhatt’s fashion picks have always set goals. Whether its her bossy outfits or stylish ethnic, the actress has never failed to astound us with her vibrancy. With that, we have tossed some of Alia’s most stunning looks in purple attires that are genuinely a delight to watch. Check below

Alia in a stylish blazer dress

Here’s when Alia Bhatt stunned in a stylish purple blazer dress. She can be seen wearing a beautiful v-neck wrap blazer dress in purple. The knotted waist looks all cute on her. She completed the look with a pair of stylish white heels. Alia decked it up with a wavy short hairdo. Her makeup looked on point, as she finished it off with dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips.

Check out-

Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics 799425

Bossy in purple blazer suit

When the actress looked all fierce in her stylish purple blazer suit. She teamed it with her deep-neck white satin top. The actress completed the look with her denim jeans. Her hair looked perfect as she teamed it with pulled-back sleek hair. She picked up dewy eyes, nude lips and hoop golden earrings for makeup.

Have a look-

Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics 799426

Stylish in jumpsuit

When the actress stunned in a beautiful deep, neck purple jumpsuit. She looked bright and vibrant in the outfit. The actress completed the look with her pulled-back curly hairdo. The actress decked it up for makeup with dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude lips. She posed with her gorgeous smile.

Check out-

Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics 799424

Stunning in lehenga

When the actress got her fans all wowed with her lovely ethnic look in a purple lehenga choli. The actress can be seen wearing a golden embroidered purple lehenga choli. She teamed it off with sleek straight hair and a dewy soft makeup look. A perfect go-to festive wear.

Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics 799427

