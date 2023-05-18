ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai after setting Seoul on fire at Gucci cruise

Gucci Cruise 2024 show held at the esteemed Gyeongbokgung Palace. Alia Bhatt made a fiery appearance at the event leaving her fans all proud and wowed. And now that she returns to her home sweet home, we couldn’t help but go all fanatic with her stylish monochrome affair at the airport!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 18:50:42
Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai after setting Seoul on fire at Gucci cruise

Alia Bhatt has returned to Mumbai after making a captivating appearance in Seoul for the Gucci Cruise 2024 show held at the esteemed Gyeongbokgung Palace. The talented starlet arrived in the city last night and was promptly caught on camera by the paparazzi as she exited the airport. Alia, who recently became the first Indian Global Ambassador for the renowned Italian luxury fashion house, attended the highly anticipated fashion event in South Korea.

True to her signature style, the actress opted for a chic and comfortable monochrome ensemble for her airport look, effortlessly embodying her fashion-forward yet relaxed vibe. Scroll beneath to check on her stylish look.

Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai

The actress who was papped at the Mumbai airport was seen in all monochrome avatar. Embodying her trademark blend of style and comfort, her jet-set ensemble served as another testament to her preference for minimalist fashion choices. Once again, Alia Bhatt showcased her innate ability to curate a personal wardrobe that exudes effortless elegance while prioritizing comfort during her travels.

Alia Bhatt opted for a chic and contemporary ensemble consisting of a tank top, a loose-fitting slip-on blouse, and flared pants. The white tank top boasted a round neckline, a racerback detail, contrasting black trims, and a flattering fitted silhouette. Complementing the top, the matching slip-on blouse featured a relaxed and slouchy silhouette, with a stylish drooping shoulder design, long sleeves pulled back elegantly, a ribbed texture, an asymmetric hemline, and alluring side slits

Check out the video below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt and K-pop idol IU caught candid
Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt and K-pop idol IU caught candid
Seoul Diaries: Alia Bhatt celebrates with Thai actor Davika Hoorne on her birthday
Seoul Diaries: Alia Bhatt celebrates with Thai actor Davika Hoorne on her birthday
Alia Bhatt astounds in denim-on-denim at Mumbai Airport, netizens say ‘5 footiya Deepika’
Alia Bhatt astounds in denim-on-denim at Mumbai Airport, netizens say ‘5 footiya Deepika’
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
Alia Bhatt calls out ‘patriarchy’ when asked about her decision to have a baby at her career peak
Alia Bhatt calls out ‘patriarchy’ when asked about her decision to have a baby at her career peak
Alia Bhatt to grace Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, deets inside
Alia Bhatt to grace Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, deets inside
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi and Kajal Aggarwal are a sight to behold in pink printed saree designs, we are crushing
Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi and Kajal Aggarwal are a sight to behold in pink printed saree designs, we are crushing
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Bharti Singh go crazy with squad, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spends time with her 'pari'
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Bharti Singh go crazy with squad, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spends time with her 'pari'
Water Baby Monalisa Stabs Heart In Neon Bikini; Vikraant Singh Is In Love
Water Baby Monalisa Stabs Heart In Neon Bikini; Vikraant Singh Is In Love
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in stunning shimmery transparent see-through sarees, a visual delight
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in stunning shimmery transparent see-through sarees, a visual delight
Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree
Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
Read Latest News