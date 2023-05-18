Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai after setting Seoul on fire at Gucci cruise

Gucci Cruise 2024 show held at the esteemed Gyeongbokgung Palace. Alia Bhatt made a fiery appearance at the event leaving her fans all proud and wowed. And now that she returns to her home sweet home, we couldn’t help but go all fanatic with her stylish monochrome affair at the airport!

Alia Bhatt has returned to Mumbai after making a captivating appearance in Seoul for the Gucci Cruise 2024 show held at the esteemed Gyeongbokgung Palace. The talented starlet arrived in the city last night and was promptly caught on camera by the paparazzi as she exited the airport. Alia, who recently became the first Indian Global Ambassador for the renowned Italian luxury fashion house, attended the highly anticipated fashion event in South Korea.

True to her signature style, the actress opted for a chic and comfortable monochrome ensemble for her airport look, effortlessly embodying her fashion-forward yet relaxed vibe. Scroll beneath to check on her stylish look.

Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai

The actress who was papped at the Mumbai airport was seen in all monochrome avatar. Embodying her trademark blend of style and comfort, her jet-set ensemble served as another testament to her preference for minimalist fashion choices. Once again, Alia Bhatt showcased her innate ability to curate a personal wardrobe that exudes effortless elegance while prioritizing comfort during her travels.

Alia Bhatt opted for a chic and contemporary ensemble consisting of a tank top, a loose-fitting slip-on blouse, and flared pants. The white tank top boasted a round neckline, a racerback detail, contrasting black trims, and a flattering fitted silhouette. Complementing the top, the matching slip-on blouse featured a relaxed and slouchy silhouette, with a stylish drooping shoulder design, long sleeves pulled back elegantly, a ribbed texture, an asymmetric hemline, and alluring side slits

