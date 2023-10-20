Alia Bhatt oozes glam in Gucci see-through top and black cutout skirt [Photos]

Bollywood’s sweetheart, Alia Bhatt, takes the fashion world by storm in a jaw-dropping Gucci ensemble that’s nothing short of a style masterpiece! With a see-through top that’s as bold as her talent and a black cutout skirt that’s got “fierce” written all over it, Alia is serving up glamour with a side of chic. In these photos, she’s redefining the meaning of ‘fashion-forward,’ and it’s a runway-worthy moment that’s impossible to ignore. So, fasten your seatbelts and let’s dive into the fabulous world of Alia Bhatt’s sensational style!

A closer look into Alia Bhatt’s look

In the picture, Alia Bhatt is a total style sensation. She’s wearing a see-through tangerine top from Gucci that’s daring and cool. It’s like fashion magic that hugs her body just right, keeping you curious about what’s underneath.

Her skirt is something else! It’s black with these clever cutouts that add a touch of fierceness. It’s like she’s saying, “I’m here to rule the fashion world.”

Alia’s makeup is all about keeping it simple and stunning. Her eyebrows are sleek, her eyes are soft and pretty, and her lips are painted a lovely pink. It’s like a fresh and glowing look that says, “I’m ready to take on the world.”

Take a glance here:

And those black gloves? They’re like the secret weapon that adds a little mystery to her style. Her hair is flowing freely, like a beautiful waterfall of elegance.

Alia Bhatt’s fashion game is not just on point; it’s in a league of its own. She shows us that fashion is all about being confident, bold, and elegant, and that you can make your own style rules. So, let your style shine just like she does, and remember that fashion is all about expressing yourself with flair and grace.

Alia Bhatt recently bagged the national award given her spectacular performance in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie was a big box office hit.