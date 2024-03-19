Alia Bhatt Or Rakul Preet Singh: Who Looks Mesmerizing In Rani Pink Simple Saree?

It is a saree, not sorry! The charm of a six-yard saree never goes wrong, whether styling to rule on the red carpet or embracing your look for festive. It comes in different colors, fabrics, and textures, but one thing is similar: the charm of the traditional drape. Whether rich or poor, fair or dark, slim or fat, saree suits everyone. But it’s always interesting to find who looks better in which color. And today, we will check whether Alia Bhatt or Rakul Preet Singh styles the Rani pink saree better.

Alia Bhatt In Rani Pink Saree

In the allure of Rani pink, Alia shines through elegantly. The actress dons a georgette silk saree paired with a velvet plunging blouse, showcasing her sizzling avatar. To add a mesmerizing touch, she opted for oxidized jhumkas, but her smokey eye makeup, black bindi, rosy cheeks, nude lips, and black bindi made hearts flutter. With her open hair, she looks as gorgeous as ever.

Rakul Preet Singh In Rani Pink Saree

On the other hand, Rakul looked slayer in a georgette saree, which she teamed with a halter neck and sleeveless blouse, similar to Alia’s. However, Rakul’s masterpiece golden choker necklace gives her royal charm. With smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and glossy lips, she looked sassy. Her straight hairstyle adds a statement touch.

To be honest, Alia and Rakul did a fantastic job styling their Rani pink saree. Both divas’ sense of styling looks mesmerizing, so we can’t pick anyone.

However, whose look did you like? Please share your thoughts in the comments.