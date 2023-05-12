ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Alia Bhatt slays corporate vibes in new photoshoot, check out

Alia Bhatt is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a force to reckon with in the entertainment space and how. Each and everything that she does manages to create a lot of impact and we love it. Check out her corporate vibes in her new photoshoot

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
12 May,2023 08:48:56
Alia Bhatt slays corporate vibes in new photoshoot, check out

Alia Bhatt is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a force to reckon with in the entertainment space and how. Each and everything that she does manages to create a lot of impact and we love it. In all these years, Alia Bhatt has worked incredibly hard as an actress, producer and well, right now, she’s killing it with perfection in the entertainment space and how. Be it for her strong acting game or for her stunning appearances as a celebrity and public figure, literally anything and everything that she does brings value to the people that she works with. Her vogue game is super strong and we love all of it.

Check out how Alia Bhatt is slaying her corporate vibes like a pro:

Whenever Alia Bhatt shares engaging and captivating photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle to woo and charm her fans, internet truly loves it and genuinely can’t keep calm for real in the real sense of the term. Well, this time as well, Alia Bhatt is here with some stunning photos that will truly get you super excited and happy. In her latest photoshoot, Alia Bhatt is seen making her fans drool for real as she dazzles in her stunning corporate pantsuit avatar and well, we love the way she’s slaying with her swag. Want to check out all of it? Here you go –

Alia Bhatt slays corporate vibes in new photoshoot, check out 806292

Alia Bhatt slays corporate vibes in new photoshoot, check out 806293

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Aren’t you all loving it? Are you super excited to see her with Ranveer Singh next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Alia Bhatt acknowledges the privilege she has as starkid and says ‘I never take my work for granted’
Alia Bhatt acknowledges the privilege she has as starkid and says ‘I never take my work for granted’
Piyush Mishra heaps praises for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, calls them ‘real actors’
Piyush Mishra heaps praises for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, calls them ‘real actors’
Karan Johar’s Dinner Party: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and others spotted
Karan Johar’s Dinner Party: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and others spotted
Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics
Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics
Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’
Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’
Watch: Alia Bhatt wins internet with her humble interaction with paparazzo’s mother
Watch: Alia Bhatt wins internet with her humble interaction with paparazzo’s mother
Latest Stories
Sonakshi Sinha is ready to roar, come fall in love
Sonakshi Sinha is ready to roar, come fall in love
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's romantic diaries are 'couple goals'
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's romantic diaries are 'couple goals'
Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Faisal Shaikh's cutest on-screen moments that you will love
Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Faisal Shaikh's cutest on-screen moments that you will love
Avneet Kaur heads out for script readings, has she signed new film?
Avneet Kaur heads out for script readings, has she signed new film?
Anushka Sen aces mermaid pose, looks irresistible in lavender bodycon dress
Anushka Sen aces mermaid pose, looks irresistible in lavender bodycon dress
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Read Latest News