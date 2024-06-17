Alia Bhatt Turns Author, Launches Children Book ‘Ed Finds A Home’

The multi-talented actor Alia Bhatt begins a new chapter in her life as she turns into a storyteller. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced the news of launching her first children’s picture book. Not only that, but the actress is also working on a whole series of picture books for children in the future.

Today, Alia introduced the first book of the children’s picture book series, ‘Ed Finds A Home,’ under her clothing brand name, Ed-a-mamma. With this, the actress became the author and began her new role in life. In the first photo, the actress poses with the first book in her hand with a wide smile on her face. The next click is a close-up of the children’s book.

Alia shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “A new adventure begins (sun emoji). Ed Finds a Home is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma.”

Further, Alia said, “My childhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children. I am so grateful to my fellow storytellers, Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla and @tanvibhat.draws, who with their wonderful ideas, inputs and imagination helped bring our first book to life. Fingers crossed for this journey ahead.”