Alia Bhatt is an experienced performer and actor in the Bollywood industry. Thanks to the affection and support of her large national fan base, the actress has worked very hard in the entertainment industry for a very long time and deserves everything.

Alia Bhatt is expanding on both a personal and professional level! In addition to appearing in several well-known films, the actress debuted her clothing line last year. The actress who starred in Student of the Year also got married to Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she shares a great child.

After becoming a mother to Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt juggled her job and personal obligations. She turned 30 on March 15. The actress celebrated her birthday with her family, and fans eagerly await pictures of the occasion. She shared an album of her birthday celebration on her Instagram account, have a look below –

Alia Bhatt’s 30th Birthday Celebration With Her Loved Ones –

On the 30th birthday of Alia Bhatt, there was sugar, spice, and beautiful things. The actress posted images from her birthday celebrations in London on Thursday on social media. She is seated elegantly with her birthday cake in the first image. The second picture shows the birthday woman smilingly posing with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. She also sent her mother, Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and a few pals’ images, and there aren’t enough adjectives to explain how precious she is. Shaheen Bhatt was also seen in a picture sporting a stunning smile. She shared a photo with her buddy Tanya and took a photo of them hugging in the next photograph. She also managed to get Soni Razdan in a lovely photo. The following photo shows everyone gathered for a beautiful group shot. The actress also provided details about her meals and cake-cutting sessions. She captioned her post, “THIRTY.”

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Work

The romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, is the next project Alia Bhatt will work on with Karan Johar.

