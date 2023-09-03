Movies | Celebrities

Alia Bhatt’s cover photos under fire as netizens decry heavy-handed photoshop

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Sep,2023 05:30:53
Vogue Thailand finds itself in the midst of a social media storm, facing a barrage of criticism from netizens who have taken issue with what appears to be extensive photoshopping of Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt’s facial features on the cover of their latest issue. The cover, initially shared by Alia on her official Instagram handle, has ignited a firestorm of online discourse as eagle-eyed observers were quick to detect conspicuous alterations, with some going as far as asserting that the actress was hardly recognizable in one of the images.

The controversy has sparked a broader conversation about the pervasive use of digital manipulation in the fashion and entertainment industry, with many questioning the industry’s portrayal of unrealistic beauty standards and its impact on the self-esteem of viewers and fans.

In the midst of this controversy, Alia Bhatt has recently achieved a significant milestone in her illustrious career by securing her very first National Film Award for Best Actress. The coveted accolade is in recognition of her remarkable portrayal of the indomitable Gangubai Kathiawadi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2022 cinematic masterpiece. Notably, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” clinched four additional National Film Awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Editing, and Best Makeup, cementing its place as a cinematic triumph at the 69th edition of these prestigious awards.

Alia Bhatt’s ascent to the pinnacle of Indian cinema continues to be a source of inspiration and admiration for her legions of fans, and her ability to captivate audiences with her performances remains undiminished. The controversy surrounding the Vogue Thailand cover may be the current talking point, but it is Alia’s talent and accolades that truly underscore her impact in the world of entertainment.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

