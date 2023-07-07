Alia Bhatt’s tailored black pantsuit epitomises power dressing, see pics

Move over superheroes, Alia Bhatt is here to save the day with her tailored black pantsuit that screams power and sass! This Bollywood diva effortlessly channels her inner boss lady, leaving us all in awe. With a perfect fit that accentuates her curves, Alia’s ensemble is the epitome of elegance and confidence.

Decoding her stylefile

The double-breasted silhouette and front button closures screamed sophistication, while the tailored fit and patch pockets showcased Alia’s impeccable style. But hold on tight because here comes the twist – she went shirtless underneath, turning up the heat with a sizzling oomph factor!

Perfectly harmonizing with the blazer, Alia effortlessly donned matching pants, exuding a remarkable sense of sartorial prowess. With a high-rise waistline that beautifully defined her figure and a flared silhouette that gracefully cascaded, the pants embodied an exquisite fusion of contemporary fashion and timeless elegance.

Strappy black pumps added a touch of allure, while statement gold swirl earrings and shimmering diamond rings brought that perfect touch of glam. Alia chose a stylish spiral braid with a centre part that perfectly framed her face. Fashionistas looking for a new and intriguing look for their next excursion will turn to this stylish haircut as their preferred choice. Alia chose a creamy pink eye shadow, finely emphasised eyelashes with mascara, arched brows, a shiny lilac lip colour, and radiated her glow with a highlighter.