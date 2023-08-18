Alia Bhatt’s tie-dye couture is all Monsoon perfect, see pics

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, fresh from her Hollywood debut in Netflix’s “Heart Of Stone,” set off a digital frenzy after sharing an intriguing insight about her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent video, Alia casually mentioned that Ranbir prefers her natural lip colour over lipstick. This innocuous revelation sent social media platforms into a spin, with diverse reactions pouring in from netizens.

Responding to the buzz, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account, offering a visual glimpse into her cheerful disposition. She unveiled a series of images radiating positivity and happiness. Her succinct caption read, “No words…. Just vibessssssssss,” accompanied by emojis portraying a lipstick, a rainbow, and a sun.

The pictures captured Alia’s contagious joy and optimism. In one snapshot, she stood outdoors sporting a vibrant tie-dye co-ord ensemble, her beaming smile directed at the camera. Another image showcased her forming a heart symbol with her hands, a gesture synonymous with love and positivity.

In the face of the online chatter, Alia’s response underlines her focus on maintaining a positive outlook. Her uncomplicated post conveys a message of resilience and an inclination towards promoting good vibes, both within her personal sphere and in the digital realm.

The actress is currently earning all the love given her amazing performance in movie Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. The actress was also seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress portrayed the role of Rani in the movie.