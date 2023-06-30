Alia Bhatt’s ‘Tum Kya Mile’ moment on beach is all vibe! Watch

Amidst tremendous anticipation, the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from the upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ was released on June 28. The song featured Alia Bhatt as the quintessential Bollywood heroine, adorned in a chiffon saree, dancing with Ranveer Singh in the picturesque snow-clad mountains.

Alia’s adorable recreation is getting mixed reactions

And now Alia pleasantly surprised her fans by unveiling her own recreation of ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from her vacation destination. While fans were hopeful for a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor in the video, Alia took center stage with her captivating performance. The video garnered a mix of love emojis and criticism, with some viewers finding it not very classy. Showcasing snippets from her holiday, Alia brought a fresh perspective to the song, showcasing her unique style. Holding the camera herself, she effortlessly lip-synced to the lyrics, allowing the playful breeze to tousle her hair. One enchanting scene showed her gracefully lying on the shore, mouthing the words of the song with sheer elegance.

Sharing the video, Alia playfully wrote, “Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe hum toh gaate rahenge #TumKyaMile” (sic), indicating her desire to continue singing the song, whether in the mountains or on the beach. The video received varied responses, with some fans appreciating her carefree spirit while others remained critical.

