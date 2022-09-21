The 47-year-old actor allegedly broke up with yet another model, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are said to have broken up less than three months after the model turned 25. The end of Leonardo DiCaprio’s most recent relationship may be the evidence we need to confirm that he doesn’t date women older than 25.

Long-standing rumors claim that DiCaprio won’t date anyone older than 25 years old. The 47-year-old actor doesn’t have romantic connections with women after the age of 25 according to a chart that went viral a few years ago.

This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022

Three “ill-fated partners” whose relationships ended before they reached his “apparent max age limit of 25” are included in the timeline of his eight relationships over a 20-year period. Erin Heatherton, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal were those women.

It’s become such common knowledge that several tweets about women claiming that they are no longer eligible to date Leo after turning 25 have gone viral. Funny, indeed!

The women he dates are mostly in their early 20s, models and the relationships always seem to end after they hit 25. When they didn’t split up before she became 25, Morrone somewhat broke from the usual, but it was obvious that they didn’t last until they were 26.

DiCaprio has dated a number of well-known celebrities from Nina Agdal to Bar Refaeli to Blake Lively. All of these ladies have now started new relationships, frequently settling down and starting families. DiCaprio has since continued dating young ladies in their 20s.