Allu Arjun To Ram Charan: Superstars At Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi engaged each other on Friday in an intimate ceremony. Actors like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and others attended the event. Check out the whole detail in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jun,2023 14:53:47
On Friday, 9 June, South actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged. The duo were rumoured to be dating for a long time. And so the rumours of their engagement have been in the news for quite some time now. But both of them never confirmed anything in the media. However, Ram Charan’s niece confirmed the rumours on Twitter. And here is the list of superstars who appeared for the engagement.

The loving couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony. The duo exchanged rings with their family and close friends at Varun’s home. The grand engagement was attended by many superstar cousins like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and megastar Chiranjeevi.

All these stars arrived in expensive cars and grabbed the media’s attention. Pushpa, for Allu Arjun, arrived for the ceremony with his family. He donned a beige kurta and appeared in style. At the same time, Ram Charan stepped in for the engagement along with his wife, Upasana Kaminenikonidela. Also, the megastar of South cinema, Chiranjeevi, attended the engagement ceremony in style.

While as per the reports, the duo will tie the knot at the end of the year. The duo has worked in two films together. And their wedding will be grand.

Read Latest News