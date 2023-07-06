ADVERTISEMENT
Amid RRPK’s buzz fans compare Alia Bhatt (Rani) and Deepika Padukone’s (Piku) ‘Bong’ look

The movie also features a stellar strong cast from the industry, including Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and others. Alia plays as Rani Chatterjee. The film is one of the most highly anticipated from the row.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jul,2023 19:08:57
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is an upcoming Bollywood film that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The movie also features a stellar strong cast from the industry, including Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and others. Alia plays as Rani Chatterjee. The film is one of the most highly anticipated from the row. Meanwhile as Alia makes buzz as Rani, fans compare her and Deepika’s Piku, and their looks as Bong.

Alia Bhatt as Rani

The actress is currently making it to the headlines with her spectacular look as Rani Chatterjee in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her picture stills from the movie are going viral all across the internet, where we can see the gorgeous in a sheer saree teamed with black sleeveless blouse, sleek pulled back hairbun and kohled eyes and drop earrings. However, as the pictures go viral, fans couldn’t help but compare Alia and Deepika in their Bengali girl characters.

Deepika’s Piku

Deepika’s Piku was a super fun movie that made everyone laugh and smile from beginning to end. It was all about Piku, a strong and independent woman played by Deepika Padukone. Piku was a bit quirky and had a lot of love for her father, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika’s portrayal of the Bengali girl was both authentic and endearing. She truly immersed herself in the role, adding depth and charm to the character of Piku. Her performance was a delight to watch and added an extra layer of richness to the film.

We found a thread on Reddit community Bolly Blinds N Gossip, where the users can be comparing the two brilliant actresses and their looks and Bong ladies

Deepika Vs Alia in Bengali attire .
by u/AdCommon5158 in BollyBlindsNGossip

One wrote, “Exactly! Not a hater but just because usko bulate hai hum aloo, iska yeh matlab nahi kisi role main bhi dal jaegi”

Another wrote, “Genuinely asking, how? Alia’s look is new so could be a post but Deepika’s look is old so there is no reason to compare it unless it’s purposely fanwar no?”

A third user wrote, “I am not Begali and not sure about Deepika’s accent but in that movie, it felt like she did a pretty good job playing someone who grew up in Delhi with Bengali roots. Her make up looked flawless and she didn’t always look “made up.”:

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

