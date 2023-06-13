ADVERTISEMENT
Amidst Karan Deol's Wedding Rituals, Sunny, Bobby, And Abhay Deol Pose For Media

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding festivities have started, and amidst that, actors Sunny, Bobby, and Abhay Deol posed for media together; check out the details in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Jun,2023 17:06:29
Sunny Deol‘s son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya. The wedding news was confirmed by the grandfather of Karan, Dharmendra, recently. In contrast, the wedding festivities have begun at the Deol house. The videos and pictures from the wedding are going viral on the internet.

Amidst that, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were seen welcoming the guests who arrived for the wedding festivities. And now a video of Sunny Deol dressed in a black shirt greeting the guests with namaste is going viral. While Bobby Deol was seen chit-chatting with people around, and he was dressed in a white shirt. Amidst that, Sunny, Bobby, and Abhay Deol posed together with a smile for the media.

As per the reports, the family is celebrating Karan’s engagement. The duo got engaged a long time back in a private ceremony. In addition, the wedding will take place between June 16 to June 18. At the same time, a close source in Hindustan Times revealed that the wedding venue is Mumbai’s Taj Lands End in Bandra.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s old film Gadar was re-released in theatres. The film performed well years after and created history at the box office, and the film’s sequel was soon released.

So are you excited about yet another wedding in town? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

