Amidst News Of Unfair Treatment On The Sets Of Jawan, Nayanthara Wishes Director Atlee 'Happy Birthday'

Nayanthara silences all rumours that she is upset ti Jawan's Atlee, as she wishes him a very Happy Birthday. Read to know how Nayanthara manages to do this.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Sep,2023 12:02:11
There have been rumours buzzing all around about the leading lady of Atlee’s Jawan, Nayanthara being upset over the fact that her character and scenes looked less important in front of the extended cameo role given to Deepika Padukone in the film Jawan. As we know, Jawan directed by South Director Atlee, has been winning hearts all over. This has propelled Shah Rukh Khan to a status of supremacy as an actor. While the actors and the team associated with this grand film are celebrating, reports of Nayanthara being upset with Atlee have surfaced. We at IWMBuzz.com also wrote about it, and if our readers have missed reading it, they can read it below. But now, amidst all the controversial reports, we see the South star Nayanthara coming clean and indirectly conveying to all that the reports are baseless and untrue. Today being the man Atlee’s birthday, Nayanthara has been one of the first celebrities to wish him a very Happy Birthday.

We leave all the fans of Nayanthara to enjoy this post and be happy about Nayanthara’s reaction. Not only does Nayanthara wish Atlee, but also mentions, “So proud of you” with two big hugs. She put up working stills from the fill Jawan where she is seen with the Man of the Hour, Atlee.

With happiness and total comfort prevailing between Atlee and Nayanthara, we can for sure lay this rumour to rest, that Nayanthara is apparently upset with Atlee for the unfair treatment meted out on her character in the film Jawan.

Are you all listening here? Let’s get together to wish Atlee a Very Happy Birthday!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

