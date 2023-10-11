Amitabh Bachchan's 81st Birthday: Daughter Shweta Nanda Wishes Her Papa In A Special Way

Amitabh Bachchan the Legend and Superstar of Bollywood Cinema, turns 81 today!! And wishes for the day are pouring in plenty for the Thespian actor. R Balki, the South filmmaker wished Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday and even commented before media that Big B is the only actor who actually calls himself older than his own age!! Also, there was a scene at Jalsa yesterday night and this morning as fans thronged to see a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan and wish him personally on his birthday. There are reports which talk about the ecstasy seen in Jalsa with the crowd gathering in unexplainable numbers. There are also reports of Aishwarya Rai being there along with Big B’s grandchildren, Navya and Aaradhya.

Now, Shweta Nanda has a special wish for her papa dearest. She takes to Instagram to wish her papa on his 81st birthday.

She says on social media,

Happy 81st Papa💓 Big shoes ( and hugs ) no one can ever manage to fill 🤗

Yes, nobody can indeed fill the big shoes of Amitabh Bachchan. A star is not yet born of this calibre!! That’s the popularity and achievements that Amitabh Bachchan has garnered over his long and fruitful career, which is even now in full swing.

The picture posted by Shweta has her hugging the Birthday boy Amitabh Bachchan. The entire film fraternity and well-wishers join in to wish happy birthday to the iconic actor!!

