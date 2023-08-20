Ananya Panday's Digital Print Green Co-ords Are Perfect Summer Goals, See Pics

The stunning Ananya Panday is actively promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. And her promotional avatars have become the talk of the town in her artists and exquisite fashion flair. Yet again, with her modern-day contemporary style in the green co-ords, the diva serves perfect summer goals.

Ananya Panday’s New Promotional Look In Green Co-ords

Styled by the amazing Meagan Concessio, Ananya embraced her contemporary style in green co-ords by the label SHOMA. The diva wore a high neck and full sleeves digital printed top with a ruched skirt, enhancing her picturesque figure. She embraced curvaceous curves in the body-hugging ensemble. The printed coconut trees, plants, and colorful, eye-catching look epitomizes perfect summer goals.

What’s more? Ananya adds sparkle in her stunning and colorful avatar with a pair of long earrings and bangles—her complementing makeup by Stacy Gomes and her open wavy hairstyle by Nidhi Chang around breezy summer goals.

Decked in green, Ananya posed in her sultry and enchanting poses for the pictures. She was all set to slay for the promotions of her upcoming film Drama Girl 2, which will hit theatres on 25th August 2023. In her caption, she revealed her next promotion place, Chandigarh. “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui for #DreamGirl2 releasing 25th August.”

Did you like Ananya Panday’s new digital print co-ords style? Please let us know in the comments section.