Ankit Siwach shares thoughts on his new film with Kitu Gidwani titled Madam Driver

Actor Ankit Siwach who was last seen in a special appearance role in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is looking forward to his next, which will be a film titled Madam Driver. The film produced and directed by Indrajit Nattoji has released its first look which reveals the three principal characters in the film – seasoned actress Kitu Gidwani, Ankit Siwach and the red car.

The film was shot completely in Gujarat. The story plot revolves around this lady who wants to learn to drive. She has grief in life, a void, or one can say, emotional trauma that she carries. The driver who she comes across, and teaches her driving, also has personal problems. The story unfolds when this driver teaches her driving, and they both fill each other’s void unintentionally. It is a one-hour-long film.

Ankit Siwach who is excited with the poster look of the film being released, shares his views with IWMBuzz.com, “This is an emotional film and depicts the unique bond between a lady and a driver. The red car in the poster is the hero of the film. It is the car which bonds these two people and unfolds the story of their lives and how they cope with it. I am waiting for this film to be completed and come out in front of everyone. I hope everyone likes it. I am personally enjoying shooting for it.”

Ankit has done TV shows like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Ishqbaaaz, Manmohini, Beyhadh 2, Safarnama etc.

Best of luck, Ankit!!