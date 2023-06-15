ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday extend heartfelt birthday wish to Sharvari Wagh

Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday took to social media to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to the talented actress Sharvari Wagh, who was seen in the movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 05:43:06
Birthdays are always a special occasion, and when it comes to showering love and wishes, our Bollywood stars know how to make it memorable. Recently, Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday took to social media to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to the talented actress Sharvari Wagh, who was seen in the movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Anushka Sharma shares heartfelt post

Anushka Sharma, known for her warm-hearted nature, shared a sweet message for Sharvari on her special day. With words filled with love and admiration, Anushka expressed her excitement for Sharvari’s upcoming film and applauded her for her talent and dedication.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous picture of Sharvari Wagh, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sharvari! Wishing you love and light always”

Ananya Panday’s adorable post for Sharvari Wagh

Not to be left behind, the ever-energetic Ananya Panday also took to social media to wish her co-star a very happy birthday. Ananya’s birthday wish was filled with joy and enthusiasm, showing her camaraderie with Sharvari and the fun they had on the sets of their film.

In the picture, we can see the actress posing Karan Johar and Sharvari, looking all grand in their preppy avatars. Ananya wrote, “Happy Birthday Sharuuu! Big love to you always sweet girl needs to dance together along with white love heart emoji.

Here take a look-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

