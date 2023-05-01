ADVERTISEMENT
Are you an orphanage...: When Jacqueline Fernandez tried hilarious pick-up line on Sidharth Malhotra in Koffee With Karan

Check out this viral video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra from Koffee With Karan

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 May,2023 14:45:50
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most beautiful and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. Right from the year 2008 when she started her professional career till now, Jacqueline Fernandez started blossoming and flourishing in the Hindi entertainment industry and well, today, she must be extremely happy about how far she’s actually come in her career. She’s quite an achiever in her real life and well, that’s why, her loyal fans and admirers all over the country love and respect her for everything. One of the highlights about Jacqueline Fernandez as a professional artiste has to be the fact that not just as a good actress, Jacqueline is also someone who loves to slay with her different fashion vibes like a true queen.

Check out this special throwback video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra:

Jacqueline Fernandez is said to be a good friend of Sidharth Malhotra and well, that’s why, the two of them had even done a film together. At that time, Jacqueline Fernandez had been to Koffee With Karan to promote her movie with Sidharth Malhotra. That’s exactly where as a part of a fun segment, Jacqueline had unleashed a hilarious pick-up line on Sidharth Malhotra and well, the viral video will make you go ROFL for real. For all the individuals out there who want to learn a thing or two, this is your golden opportunity. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and super hilarious, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Sunday special' lovey-dovey romance
Haye Garmi: Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra's 'oomph moment' during dance rehearsals is going viral
Rashmika Mandanna's smiling moment gets appreciated by Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday
Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's seetimaar 'chikni chameli' moment
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
Good News: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starrer 'Yodha' gets a new release date
Happy Birthday My Everything: Virat Kohli's romantic birthday wish for Anushka Sharma melts internet
Pooja Hegde enjoys 'me time' in Bentota Beach at Sri Lanka, see latest snaps
ROFL: Hansika Motwani looks drop-dead gorgeous in black slit one-shoulder outfit, see BTS video
Rashmika Mandanna is tired and jaded, shares Sunday special selfie with big update
Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie 'AK 62' titled Vidaa Muyarchi, deets inside
RIP: Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide, deets inside
