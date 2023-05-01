Are you an orphanage...: When Jacqueline Fernandez tried hilarious pick-up line on Sidharth Malhotra in Koffee With Karan

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most beautiful and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. Right from the year 2008 when she started her professional career till now, Jacqueline Fernandez started blossoming and flourishing in the Hindi entertainment industry and well, today, she must be extremely happy about how far she’s actually come in her career. She’s quite an achiever in her real life and well, that’s why, her loyal fans and admirers all over the country love and respect her for everything. One of the highlights about Jacqueline Fernandez as a professional artiste has to be the fact that not just as a good actress, Jacqueline is also someone who loves to slay with her different fashion vibes like a true queen.

Check out this special throwback video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra:

Jacqueline Fernandez is said to be a good friend of Sidharth Malhotra and well, that’s why, the two of them had even done a film together. At that time, Jacqueline Fernandez had been to Koffee With Karan to promote her movie with Sidharth Malhotra. That’s exactly where as a part of a fun segment, Jacqueline had unleashed a hilarious pick-up line on Sidharth Malhotra and well, the viral video will make you go ROFL for real. For all the individuals out there who want to learn a thing or two, this is your golden opportunity. See below folks –

