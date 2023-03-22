Athiya Shetty keeps her bossy fashion quotient on point. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share stunning picture from her recent photoshoot, acing the denim pantsuit like a queen. Well, while denims are vastly considered as casuals, Athiya Shetty shows how you can give it a formal and a corporate touch that too with ease.

In the picture, we can see Athiya Shetty wearing a classy denim jacket blazer. She topped it on a white formal tee. The actress completed the look with a high-waist denim jeans. The diva amped it up with her long mid-parted wavy hair. For makeup, she decked it up with filled-in eyebrows, blushed cheeks, kohled eyes and pink lips. What’s more, we get a hint of how gorgeously tall she is. To add on some funk, the actress wore it off with red sandals.

The actress went on to share some more pictures in the same outfit. In one slide we can also spot her taking a candid mirror selfie with her phone. Here we see, Athiya wearing some beautiful gold bangles in her hand. The pictures, undoubtedly prompt with class and sass.

Check out here-

For the unversed, Athiya Shetty recently tied the knot with her long time beau KL Rahul. The two were dating for a long time and decided to marry each other in an intimate ceremony. Athiya is a well-known actress, she has worked in movies like Motichoor Chaknachoor, Hero and others. While KL Rahul is one of the celebrated cricketers in India.

Coming back to her above style file in denim, what are your thoughts on her Athiya’s fashion sense? Is it a Yay or a Nay? Let us know in the comments.