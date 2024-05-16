Audience has the power to make or break a performer: Diljot Chhabra on her big opportunity with Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar

Actress Diljot Chhabra who is known for her role in the popular Sony SAB show Ziddi Dil Maane Na, is presently working on her big-screen debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer film Khel Khel Mein. The actor is upbeat about this big opportunity and looks forward to giving it her best shot.

Says Diljot, “Like any other actor, I have also dreamt of seeing myself on the big screen. And I am elated to be a part of such a fun film and working with supremely talented actors has been a delight. I had shared screen earlier with Akshay sir for an ad film a few years back and the journey from TV screen to the big screen has been very overwhelming.”

About shooting for the film, Diljot expresses her joy saying, “The vibe and plot of the film is fun, laughter, drama, romance. It’s a roller coaster ride. A complete family entertainer. I cannot give away a lot about the story and my character, but I can say that I am playing an integral role and my part is sort of a turning point in the film.”

On her preparations for her big screen debut, she avers, “Honestly when I was approached and auditioned for the character, there wasn’t much time to prep as the shoot schedule was about to start. But obviously, an actor always prepares and I believe if you are consistently working on yourself (even when you aren’t shooting) it makes your job a little easier. Having said that, whatever time I had, I have given my best to the character and the film.

“It feels amazing to be on a film set no doubt, working with renowned directors and producers is so thrilling. It’s an opportunity that every actor dreams of, but I also believe every medium is unique in its own way, and comes with its own experience. I have learnt a lot from my last show (Ziddi Dil Maane Na) and it has only helped me evolve as an artist and as a person in many ways. I always say that I am a hungry actor and I am pulled towards challenging roles, and I would put in the same amount of hard work regardless of the platform.”

On her expectations from this film, Diljot says, “I don’t expect anything out of whatever I do, I just try to do justice with my character, story and the vision of my director. Give in all I have, all my hard work, blood, sweat. And then leave it to the audience to decide, as the audience is king. They have the power to make or break you. I can only hope and wish for everyone to like whatever little work I have done.”

Best of luck!!