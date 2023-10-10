Avneet Kaur, Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday: Be Darling In Denim Style; Tube Top-Jacket

Highlights

Your favorite Bollywood actresses never miss a chance to make a jaw-dropping appearance wherever they go. Whether they style for a comfy beach vacation or have to slay the red carpet moment, the divas know how to do it all. Recently, Bollywood actresses from Avneet Kaur, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday have shown their darling look in denim style.

Avneet Kaur’s Street Style

Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet shows her top-notch street fashion in a blue denim tube top paired with white baggy low-waist cargo pants. Slaying her look on the streets of Italy, the actress styles her look with black specs, chunky black shoes, and a statement sling bag.

Kriti Sanan’s Dual Color Denim Style

The stunning Kriti shows her sass in the dull color denim style. The dual-color corset top she paired with matching high-waist denim jeans complemented her overall look. The silver earrings and her thigh-high boots add an extra dose of drama.

Deepika Padukone’s Jacket

Win over hearts like Deepika in the simplicity of her denim look. She pairs her beautiful black long maxi dress with the blue denim jacket. The black bracelet, basic sandals, and branded handbag look stylish.

Palak Tiwari’s Halter Neck Top

Irresistibly charming, Palak Tiwari styles herself in the blue halter-neck denim top with backless details. She looks stunning in this denim look. Her beauty is just wow. Her denim style looks beautiful.

Ananya Panday’s Denim-on-denim

Like Kriti, Ananya shows her fashion enthusiast side in the bustier denim top paired with cargo denim jeans. She styles her look with the long red earrings and chunky white shoes. Her appearance is nothing less than a darling.

