Netizens are all praise for Deepika Padukone as ‘Lady Singham’ Shakti Shetty; call her “the real hero”!

As soon as the new drop, Netizens showered Deepika Padukone with admiration and praise for her portrayal of Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated ‘Singham Again’. The filmmaker recently unveiled a new glimpse featuring Deepika as Lady Singham, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement, flooding social media with admiration for the global star, hailing her as the “real hero” of the cop universe, and much more!

Recently, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to share a captivating motion poster of Deepika in her cop avatar from ‘Singham Again’, where she flawlessly channels the iconic Singham pose. Alongside the poster, Rohit captioned, “MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI (In reel and in real) LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone.”

Within moments of its unveil, Deepika’s ardent fans and audience flooded the comments section with exciting messages, praising her remarkable transformation and expressing their eagerness to witness her in action. One fan was certainly swooned by Deepika’s poster as Shakti Shetty and commented, “The real and the only Lady Singham”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one proclaiming, “She is going to rock”, and “The cop uniform never looked this glamorous. Can’t wait”, while another hailed Deepika as the “Hero of Indian cinema.” The comments section overflowed with admiration, describing Deepika’s look as “fab,” “fire”, “mast,” and “G.O.A.T, one and only” with fans eagerly anticipating her powerful portrayal as the formidable Lady Singham.

Some fans couldn’t contain their excitement, expressing their anticipation for ‘Singham Again’ and declaring Deepika as the ultimate embodiment of a cop. One admirer exclaimed, “Deepika owns the uniform yaar,” while another stated, “She’s not just the cop, she’s THE cop.”

The first look of Deepika last year also got the audience reacting widely with all their love towards the look. Now, this much-awaited all-new glimpse of Shakti Shetty has undoubtedly left the fans eagerly awaiting more in ‘Singham Again’, to witness her command the screen with her charisma and action avatar. As the anticipation mounts, it’s clear that Deepika has truly captivated the hearts of netizens, especially her fans, earning her well-deserved accolades as the “real hero” in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.