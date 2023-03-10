It happens frequently for television stars to move from one medium to another, and vice versa. Even TV actors dream of joining the film industry, despite the fact that we see prominent Bollywood stars experimenting in the TV space. Thus they succeed in taking off, and some finally lose steam. Even the late Irrfan and Sushant Singh Rajput, whose incredible on-screen talents controlled Bollywood, actually got their start in television.

And like them, there are a lot of other actors who, in spite of their critics, gave it their all on the little screen and went on to succeed in their roles on the big screen. Here are some TV actors who achieved success in Bollywood.

Vidya Balan

In 1995, Vidya Balan, a role model for women of all ages and the boss woman, began her career with the Indian sitcom “Hum Paanch.” Radhika Mathur, a character in the show, was portrayed by the actress. She made her cinematic debut before the show with the Bengali film Bhalo Theko and in the Hindi film industry with Parineeta, starring Saif Ali Khan. The actress, who is renowned for her powerful portrayals of women in films, hasn’t looked back since.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Aayushmann Khurrana, the country’s darling, previously worked as a radio jockey before appearing on the reality television programme Roadies. The actor has appeared in programmes like Ek Thi Rajkumari and Kayamath. Along with hosting numerous television programmes, Ayushmann finally made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan, an actress who made her debut in Angrezi Medium, had a sizable fan base and was well-liked for the role she played in the television series Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. With Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, the actress finally made a significant Bollywood debut. Since then, the actress has had her hands full with work. Four of Radhika Madan’s forthcoming projects have wrapped production, while she is currently working on her fifth project with Akshay Kumar.

Yami Gautam

TV programmes were where Yami Gautam began her career before becoming a force in the industry today with her compelling performances. She appeared in various films, including CID and Chaand ke Paar Chalo. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the actress made her acting debut.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Even though he is no longer with us, his impressive references let him still shine like a light in the business. The TV series Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Pavitra Rishta launched the career of the actor who won everyone over with his superb performances in every part he performed.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan was a celebrity who left us too young but nevertheless provided us with a wonderful experience in a number of movies where he won our hearts with his upbeat performances. The actor started his career in 1988 with Salaam Bombay and has since been in a number of historical dramas, including Chanakya and the Mahabharata.