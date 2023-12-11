Babe in black! Mouni Roy goes bold in mini shimmery ensemble [Photos]

Hold onto your screens, folks! Mouni Roy just hit the Insta stage with a series of pics, basically the digital equivalent of setting off fireworks. This Saturday, she unleashed a fashion storm that’s got the online world buzzing with heart-eye emojis and jaw-dropping reactions.

And we can’t keep any calm, given her classic bold looks in the outfit.

Black and Gold Magic: Mouni’s Fashion Alchemy

In this latest visual extravaganza, Mouni ditched the mundane and slipped into a mini black shimmery number bedazzled with golden chains. It’s not an outfit; it’s a sartorial potion she brewed up to leave us all spellbound. Her hair cascading down like a waterfall of glam, and those black kohled eyes? Well, they’re basically a map to the treasure chest of mystery.

As these pics hit the internet, it’s safe to say Mouni Roy broke the internet thermometer. Netizens couldn’t stop going gaga on Mouni’s stylish look in the pictures. One wrote, “Beautiful mouni mam forever” Another wrote, “Jahan bhi jati h naagin aag laga deti h🔥”

Mouni Roy’s work front

Mouni Roy is a versatile Indian actress who has made a mark in both television and film industries. Widely recognized for her role as Krishna Tulsi in the popular television series “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” Mouni has since transitioned to the silver screen with notable successes.

In Bollywood, Mouni made her debut with the film “Gold” (2018), where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar. Her performance was well-received, showcasing her acting prowess. Following this, she appeared in films like “Romeo Akbar Walter” (2019) and “Made in China” (2019), demonstrating her ability to take on diverse roles.

Apart from her film career, Mouni has remained a prominent figure on television. Her portrayal of Shivanya/Shivangi in the supernatural series “Naagin” garnered immense popularity. Speaking of supernaturality, the actress earned love with her work in the movie Brahmastra, last year.