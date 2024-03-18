“Bad Behaviour Sis,” Says Mouni Roy On Disha Patani Bold In Monokini Look

Disha Patani is a popular Bollywood actress known for her bold sartorial choices, which make heads turn wherever she goes. From sizzling sarees and lehengas to stunning bodycon and mini dresses, she has the knack of making buzz with every ensemble. However, today, the actress takes one step further and shows her bold side in a monokini, which prompted Mouni Roy to react.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha dropped a photo from her latest photoshoot for a cover page. In the picture, the actress effortlessly flaunts her picturesque figure in a beige monokini, defining her sexy long legs. The swimming outfit seamlessly hugged Disha’s figure, making her look absolutely stunning. With the long hairs flying in the air to dewy makeup and sparkling earrings, everything was on point in the Ek Villian Returns actress’s cover look. The way she posed has left us spellbound.

But wait, that’s not all! Disha’s bold look promoted Mouni to comment, and she wrote, “Bad Behaviour Sis (with several fire emojis).” On the other hand, Elli Avram commented, “This (with fire emoji).” The third called Disha, “Hotty.” And many others expressed their view with emoticons. Mouni and Disha are best friends and often create a buzz with their Bff goals.

