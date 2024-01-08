Movies | Celebrities

Be Queen Of Hearts Like Urvashi Rautela In Fringy Dress

Urvashi Rautela is a true lover of fashion. She rocks all of her looks effortlessly. And this time, we look at how to become queen of hearts in her Fringy dress collection.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Be Queen Of Hearts Like Urvashi Rautela In Fringy Dress credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela is the undisputed queen of fashion with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress has a top-notch sense of styling different looks in attractive ways that screams attention. However, if you wish to be queen of hearts like Urvashi, take cues from her in fringy dresses.

1) The Power Orange

Be the center of attraction at beach parties with glam like Urvashi Rautela. The diva dons an orange midi dress with a backless detail, increasing the hotness bar. At the same time, the ruffle sleeves look funky. The outfit has shimmery fringe details in geometrical shapes, grabbing our attention. Her smokey makeover uplifts her glam.

Be Queen Of Hearts Like Urvashi Rautela In Fringy Dress 877085

2) The Peach Wow

Get the glamorous look in the outfit like Urvashi in this picture. The diva dons a pastel peach pink mini dress embellished with silver shimmery fringes, giving her a glamorous appearance. The actress styles her look with glossy lips, bold eye makeup, and an open hairstyle.

Be Queen Of Hearts Like Urvashi Rautela In Fringy Dress 877084

3) Wow Lavender

The stunning Urvashi Rautela shows her picturesque glam in a beautiful lavender dress. The diva dons a body-hugging dress with a trail pattern, giving her a rich look. While the fringy details around the body look attractive, we can’t get enough of her spectacular fashion.

Be Queen Of Hearts Like Urvashi Rautela In Fringy Dress 877083

Which look did you like? Drop your views in the comments box below.

Read Latest News