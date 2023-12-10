Beauty in black! Rakul Preet Singh glams up in corset ruffle top

Rakul Preet Singh just pulled off some serious fashion magic, turning a simple corset ruffle top into a high-end style deck. Dressed to the nines in a Gaurav Gupta masterpiece – a concentrated swirl top with a black corset and silk organza ruffles – she owned the fashion game. Paired with sleek black pants, this ensemble was pure elegance with a dash of sass.

But it didn’t stop there. Rakul elevated the look with a chic pulled-back hairbun, giving off major boss vibes. Adding a touch of glamour, she adorned her hands with stylish black broad bangles that added the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble. In the midst of a yellow shoot light, Rakul was practically glowing, and her caption? Well, she wasn’t in the mood for one – a picture (or in this case, pictures) worth a thousand words, right?

Let’s talk details! The outfit was a creation by the genius Gaurav Gupta, and the handcuffs, a statement piece in themselves, came from Radhika Agrawal Studio. Stepping into the spotlight with confidence, Rakul strutted in Charles & Keith footwear, sealing the deal on this fashion triumph.

Credit where it’s due – styling by Anshikaav, with assistance from Tanisha Bhatia, added that extra oomph. The makeup magic was done by the talented Sal and hairstylist Aliya Shaik28 nailed the chic hairdo. Capturing the essence of this fashion extravaganza was none other than Vievek Desai behind the lens.