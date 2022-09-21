Shah Rukh Khan also spelled Shahrukh, is an Indian actor best known for his commanding presence on screen. He was born in Delhi, India, on November 2, 1965. He was one of Bollywood’s most in-demand performers.

In “Pathaan,” SRK is making a comeback alongside John. Here are his previous nine 2-hero movies:

Dilwale (2015)

Varun Dhawan and Shah Rukh Khan both starred in the Rohit Shetty-directed film “Dilwale.” The two actors portrayed them as brothers on the screen.

Billu (2009)

Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan both starred in the Priyadarshan film. In the movie, the two played pals from their youth.

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006)

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan played the husbands of Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji, respectively, in the Karan Johar film about adultery.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan starred in the Nikkhil Advani film, which is renowned for their iconic friendship.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan played brothers in the Karan Johar-directed film, and Amitabh Bachchan portrayed their father.

Trimurti (1995)

The Mukul Anand-directed film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor portraying three brothers. Thus, it wasn’t quite a two-hero movie.

Karan Arjun (1995)

This Rakesh Roshan reincarnation epic, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as siblings, is hailed as one of the most memorable two-hero movies.

Darr(1993)

Shah Rukh Khan was the primary antagonist in the Yash Chopra-directed film “Darr,” which pits him against Sunny Deol’s “Dhai Kilo Ka Haath.”

Deewana (1992)

Shah Rukh Khan’s first appearance in a major motion picture. Rishi Kapoor participated in Raj Kanwar’s love triangle in “Deewana.”

