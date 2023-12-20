Besties Mouni Roy And Disha Patani Twin In Black Glasses, See Here

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the most buzzing besties duo in the town. This duo never fails to capture attention through their amazing friendship. Both of them have been snapped together at events, parties, and award functions, which shows how much they love each other. However, BFF Mouni and Disha treat their fans today with their adorable twinning photo in black glasses.

Mouni Roy Twining With Disha Patani

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni Roy drops an adorable selfie with her best friend forever, Disha Patani. With the caption, ‘Girls Trip,’ Mouni makes it clear that the duo are headed for Christmas vacation together. The adorable selfie featuring Mouni and Disha has left us awestruck with their amazing chemistry.

Mouni wore a beige top for the trip, while Disha opted for a black tank top. However, what caught our attention was that these best friends didn’t fail to show their love as they twin their glasses, serving friendship ‘goals.’ However, we don’t know what Mouni and Disha’s new wonder place will be. At the same time, we love this adorable treat on their Instagram handle.

The dynamic duo of Mouni Roy and Disha Patani forged a deep friendship during Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers North America tour in 2023.

What is your reaction to this? Please share with us in the comments box below.