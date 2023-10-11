Movies | Celebrities

Bewitching in Black! Malavika Mohanan gives bold spin in bralette and flared pants

Malavika Mohanan just reminded us all why black is the timeless go-to colour that never goes out of style. Recently, she shared a post on Instagram that had everyone talking.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Oct,2023 17:15:56
Tollywood sensation Malavika Mohanan just reminded us all why black is the timeless go-to colour that never goes out of style. Recently, she shared a post on Instagram that had everyone talking. Bathed in the glorious London sun, Malavika effortlessly combined sophistication and boldness, proving that a simple black bralette can be a game-changer. Pairing it with high-waisted flared black pants, she exuded an air of elegance that’s hard to beat. The beauty of black lies in its versatility; it can be both fierce and graceful, making it the ultimate choice for those who want to make a statement.

But Malavika didn’t stop there. She threw on a padded black jacket to seal the deal, making it clear that black isn’t just a colour; it’s a fashion statement. With her hair flowing in sleek, straight strands, and a pair of stylish black shades adding a touch of mystery, she turned the London streets into her personal runway.

Malavika Mohanan’s meet-up with her brother Aditya Mohanan in the heart of London was more than a family affair; it was a fashion showcase. Sharing a candid snapshot of her brother amidst a series of black-themed photos, it was clear that style runs in the family.

So, the next time you’re pondering over what to wear, remember – when in doubt, go for black, and let it work its enchanting magic, just as it did for the Tollywood sensation herself.

Malavika’s reunion with her brother

Malavika Mohanan’s meet-up with her brother Aditya Mohanan in the heart of London was more than a family affair; it was a fashion showcase. Sharing a candid snapshot of her brother amidst a series of black-themed photos, it was clear that style runs in the family.

 

