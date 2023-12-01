Bhumi Pednekar articulates panache in deep neck black bodycon maxi dress [Photos]

Bhumi Pednekar graced the Vogue India #ForcesOfFashion event, donning a breathtaking black sheer maxi dress that left the fashion aficionados swooning. The floor-length gown, expertly paired with a chic black stole, spoke volumes about Bhumi’s keen eye for style. Her choice to round off the look with a sleek hairbun, artfully left loose towards the bottom.

Bhumi is truly a beauty to behold

Not one to overlook details, Bhumi meticulously curated her appearance, emphasizing sleek eyebrows, captivating smokey eyes, and a subtle nude lip palette. The ensemble was tastefully adorned with a pair of understated ear studs, highlighting her commitment to refined simplicity.

Sharing a glimpse of her glamorous attire on Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar credited her stunning look to Khaite NY for the attire, Vak Jewels, and Abhilasha Pret Jewelry for the elegant jewels, and Rencorporation for the sleek accompanying bag. The ensemble was not just a testament to Bhumi’s fashion-forward choices but also showcased the collaborative efforts of her styling team led by Manisha Melwani, with support from Sanya Kapoor, Simran, Bidipto, and Gypsy Girl World. The Mad Hair Scientist worked magic on her locks, while Sonic’s Makeup enhanced her natural beauty.

In every detail and every pose exuding grace and poise, Bhumi Pednekar’s appearance at the #ForcesOfFashion event was nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece, showcasing her as a true force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and glamour.